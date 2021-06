Hello, I was wondering what the differences are for the CPP power steering kit and the Borgeson power steering kit are, and which one I should go with. The two are linked here Borgeson: https://www.cjponyparts.com/borgeson-power-steering-conversion-kit-289-302-351w-1968-1970/p/PSK15/ CPP: https://www.cjponyparts.com/classic...s-mustang-289-302-351w-1967-1970/p/6770PSKSB/