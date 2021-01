71mach1build said: I'm building a 71 mach 1 with a 351c i don't know what I should do for more power were should I start when building a engine Click to expand...

Hi,Can you share more about what you’ve got there, running condition of the motor, trans & if fairly stock or modified- if so, to what extent?A 71’ 351C 2 or 4 barrel motor? Heads?What are your power goals?Not as cheap as a 351W to build, but they respond to bolt-on’s strong & are much more capable & resilient.Engineering marvels of their time..Best!John