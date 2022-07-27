1985 wiring harness help

Hi all. I am working on a 1985 carbureted 5.0 and have a wiring question. I tore the engine down and have been slowly cleaning and replacing parts. My last dilemma is the wiring harness. I looked online for a plug and play harness but could not find one. I saw some other guys suggest buying the connectors piece by piece and doing the wiring myself. First off, is there a wiring harness that someone sells to make this simple? And if not and I have to DIY, how do I go about finding the connectors and the wiring schematics and how do i make this a step by step approach so I can do it properly. I'm a novice so this is all new territory for me. Thanks!
 

1985 is a one year only harness. Many of the connectors were changed for 1986.

Unfortunately you will have to try and source one used unless you want to go with a standalone type harness from painless or Ron Francis wiring
 
