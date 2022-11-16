1987 5.0 NEED HELP

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...

First you need to ditch the push button start and get the car starting back on the key switch. From there you need to look at the fuel pump relay under the driver seat and see if you have power to it and when you put the key in the run position is there power on the fuel pump side of the relay. If there is power but no power when priming the fuel pump check and see if the EEC is putting power to the relay to close the contact. If the EEC is doing its job and you have no power to the relay then that is either the problem or one of the problems. If the EEC is not doing its job then you need to start working back towards the EEC and see what is going on there (bad EEC power relay, bad EEC, bad grounds, etc.).Really once you get the car cranking off the key switch I would go to this tech article and work the problem.