1987 5.0 NEED HELP

Foxbody.Jay
- Nov 16, 2022
I have an issue starting the car with the key the previous owner had put a push start button with the wire leading to the starter solenoid and recently that had stopped working as well I’ve checked the ignition switch located under the steering wheel and it looks like it’s still on there pretty good and I also have an issue with the fuel pressure being < 10psi with the relay constantly clicking and the fuel pump staying on after I turn the key and never shutting off and thus I looked at the inertia switch in the trunk and I didn’t have any current on either side of the switch so maybe that’s the issue? I hope these pictures help and if you have any questions please ask! Thanks stang community!
