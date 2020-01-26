1987 Coupe - To Cat or not to Cat (and how)

johnny21
Hello Everyone, first post here at Stangnet - what a great community!
I picked up an 87 coupe (5.0/5spd) and one of the first issue's I'd like to address is the exhaust (it smells and is a bit too loud). There are BBK shorty / BBK Offroad H / and 40 series mufflers. I don't see any O2 sensors in the Offroad H and under the hood there is a smog delete kit.
My initial thought was...okay easy enough install something like this midpipe to resolve the smell issue. But...after researching I think that without the smogpump / O2 sensors that might not be a good long term solution. Here are a couple initial questions:
When I install the cats do I need to reinstall a smog pump?
When I install the cats do I need to hook up O2 sensors?
If I need to hook up O2 sensors where can I look to see how to do that (I don't really know where to begin on this)
Any general advice/guidance/tips/etc is definitely appreciated, thanks!
