1987 mustang fuel pump issues.

Jan 8, 2023
Car: 1987 GT 5.0 speed density motor
My fuel pump won't shut off when I turn the car on. And if I don't start the car fast enough, fuel will start shooting out some injectors.

I've replaced:
Fuel pump relay
ECM/ECU ( and it is grounded solid )
Fuel pressure regulator
Injectors

Nothing online I've read has the same problem where the pump is forcing fuel out the injectors. I've cleaned and put new injectors in and they held back the pressure for a moment and then it got forced out again. I'm at a loss.
 

