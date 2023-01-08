1987 mustang fuel pump issues.

Car: 1987 GT 5.0 speed density motor

My fuel pump won't shut off when I turn the car on. And if I don't start the car fast enough, fuel will start shooting out some injectors.



I've replaced:

Fuel pump relay

ECM/ECU ( and it is grounded solid )

Fuel pressure regulator

Injectors



Nothing online I've read has the same problem where the pump is forcing fuel out the injectors. I've cleaned and put new injectors in and they held back the pressure for a moment and then it got forced out again. I'm at a loss.