For Sale 1990 Mazda Miata FS/FT for 94-04 Manual Mustang GT or $5000 obo

Akumu No Dara Ra

Akumu No Dara Ra

Active Member
Feb 4, 2022
121
44
38
This car is located in Warrior, Alabama.

Looking to sell my basically stock 1990 Mazda Miata for 5000 OBO or Trade (potentially plus some cash) for a well maintained 1994-04 Mustang GT, must be manual.

132xxx Miles (Daily Driver so it will go up)

Selling a 1990 Miata a package car 132xxx miles. It is my daily driver so miles will go up.

Good: New hoses, thermostat, ecu coolant sensor, plugs, wires, cas seal, clutch master/slave, front calipers, rotors, pads, pcv, radiator, upgraded radio head unit and speakers, fuel filter, injectors, and o2 sensor, and just finished upgrading to NB suspension and top. The bbs wheels are authentic 95m wheels wrapped in high performance all season Falken tires. Southern car all it's life, clean underbody.

Bad: Depowered steering and no AC. Have ac components, will need upgrade to r134a. Needs paint and a rear finish panel. There's a shopping cart scrape on the passenger side quarter panel, could use a radio tombstone.
318604940_1174596329827725_3532319310780748972_n.jpg
318087968_544493213897839_1861365608634892125_n (1).jpg
318096513_856267402240789_3953951123207421083_n.jpg
317999169_604691898123512_628054368636201190_n.jpg
318457483_1267250043838977_8133309715929375827_n.jpg
318030429_1095534771132435_2582654218953887047_n.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
For Sale FS: 2000 Mustang GT Track Car / 62k Miles / 5k on Motor / Full Roll Cage / California / $5,000 OBO
Replies
0
Views
3K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
McSmash
M
1
  • Locked
SOLD 1990 Mustang Gt Supercharged, Refreshed/restored With 486rwhp
Replies
1
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
1990Mustang
1
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
11K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
R
  • Locked
Expired 1990 Mustang Gt 46k Original Miles
Replies
3
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
RoccoRock
R
M
  • Locked
SOLD 2011 Mustang Gt Premium - Manual - Glass Roof - Brembos - Nav - 44k - $25k (raleigh, Nc)
Replies
0
Views
2K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
mec011
M
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu