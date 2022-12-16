This car is located in Warrior, Alabama.Looking to sell my basically stock 1990 Mazda Miata for 5000 OBO or Trade (potentially plus some cash) for a well maintained 1994-04 Mustang GT, must be manual.132xxx Miles (Daily Driver so it will go up)Selling a 1990 Miata a package car 132xxx miles. It is my daily driver so miles will go up.Good: New hoses, thermostat, ecu coolant sensor, plugs, wires, cas seal, clutch master/slave, front calipers, rotors, pads, pcv, radiator, upgraded radio head unit and speakers, fuel filter, injectors, and o2 sensor, and just finished upgrading to NB suspension and top. The bbs wheels are authentic 95m wheels wrapped in high performance all season Falken tires. Southern car all it's life, clean underbody.Bad: Depowered steering and no AC. Have ac components, will need upgrade to r134a. Needs paint and a rear finish panel. There's a shopping cart scrape on the passenger side quarter panel, could use a radio tombstone.