For Sale 1990 Mustang LX 5.0 Blue Convertible 30k miles, original.

S

stingingstang

New Member
Aug 22, 2020
2
0
1
59
60101
I am offering up my 1990 Mustang LX Convertible with the original 30k miles and a 1 year old white top for $10,500. I am the second owner of this car that never saw snow, garage kept for all of its life. Lots of provenance to go along with it, original window sticker, some repair receipts from the local Ford dealer. Light Crystal Blue with white leather interior, this car is a show stopper and a eye popper. Clean and straight. I kept most of the replaced maintenance parts, repair books and original glove box books and pamphlets that it came with.
Runs strong as a 5.0 should, no smoke can be seen when you jump on this bad boy, did I mention it just turned 30k miles? The interior shows some wear on the drivers seat only, the remaining seats are immaculate. Under the hood the engine and all look great, very clean. Underneath is some surface rust but undoubtedly just 30k miles of use is obvious.
Minor scratches and small dents are inevitable on a 30 year old car, the original owner was sickly but took good care of the car as best she could, until she passed away. All in all this is a solid extremely clean example of a Foxbody.
See the pics of this well kept vehicle, Its as clean as the pictures show, only serious bidders are welcome, please. This car lives in the western suburbs of Chicago, Addison Illinois area. 20200507_111741-002.jpg 20200507_111216.jpg sticker.jpg Manuals.jpg 20200504_130442.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
29,023
10,996
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Do you happen to have any images taken by a device made in [this] century? :p


In other words: Do you have any recent, high-resolution images?

Your images on an average size screen"

1598233509292.png

:neat:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T WTB/Trade Looking for my old fox! 1990 mustang gt Ultra blue two tone! Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
C Fox 1990 5.0 Ho,blue&white Convertable ! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
E 1990 Mustang Light Crystal Blue Lx 5.0 Coupe Mint 50k Original Miles Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 4
M Electrical 1989 mustang 5.0 runs rich and stumbles in closed loop Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
T Cranks but wont start 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
B For Sale 1990 mustang parts for sale Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
9 What's it Worth? 1990 Restored Mustang 800hp What is it Worth?!?!? 3
1 1990 mustang gt running like crap when hot,but good when first start up. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
J 1990 Mustang radio head unit install . Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
W 1990 mustang treated badly, needs restore engine upgrade 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
3 1990 fox mustang no spark 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
J Electrical 1990 Mustang GT Convertible Driver Side Window Not Working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Electrical 1990 Mustang GT Convertible Drivers Side Window Not Working? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S Engine 5.0 Running Rough (1990) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
9 Electrical 1990 GT - Weird Electrical Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
S Engine 1990 Mustang GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Chieftain 1990 Mustang convertible power door window guide bar bushings. Bottom is replaceable, what about top Bakelite type? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
90Hatchback Interior and Upholstery 1990 Mustang constant hot to radio (premium sound) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
S New to The Form, with a wrecked Mustang! The Welcome Wagon 3
K Thinking of buying a 1990 mustang LX as a parts car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
H For Sale 1990 Mustang Lx. Plymouth, MA. $9,000. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
E SOLD 1990 Mustang Notchback 347 Stroker Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
F Engine 1990 Mustang GT - Floor pan rust question, old diablo chip Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
F Electrical 1990 5.0 Mustang GT electrical issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
C 1990 Ford Mustang cranks but won’t start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S For Sale 1990 7-Up Mustang LX Conv, 54,000 Orig. Miles, Nice Original $12,900 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
F Engine 1990 mustang hatch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T Interior and Upholstery New user. 90 lx Seat bolt issue 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
jimdrechsler 1990 mustang 5.0 starter issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
F Drivetrain 1990 Mustang Gt with sn95 bell starter problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
1 SOLD 1990 Mustang Gt Supercharged, Refreshed/restored With 486rwhp Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
Nutty 5.o SOLD 1990 Mustang Lx 5.0 W/5 Speed Hatch Very Nice/clean Dark Titanium In Pa Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 11
B Expired 1990 Foxbody Mustang Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
C Help With Bucking And Stalling 1990 Mustang Lx Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
0 1990 Mustang Gt Convertible - Kenne Bell - Finally Done! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
C Temp Gauge Not Rising (engine Not Reaching Operating Temp.) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Spoooky11973 Expired 1990 Mustang Gt Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
O Expired 1990 Mustang Gt 5.0 5-spd $11,500 Bellingham Wa Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
Denethor For Sale [for Sale] 1990 Mustang Lx / 331 Stroker / 67k / Lots Of Upgrades Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 7
R Expired 1990 Mustang Gt 46k Original Miles Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
A Expired 1990 Ford Mustang Lx 5.0/5 Speed/145k/maryland/$7500 Obo/clean & Title In Hand. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
J Window Problem Need Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
90BlueGTStang 1990 Mustang Hud 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Carguydennis Street Stomper – 1990 Ford Mustang Gt 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Trevin 1990 Mustang 5.0 Professional Products Part #:10600. Do Not Waste Your Time And Money. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 38
S Expired 1990 Mustang Gt, Mostly Untouched, Great Condition Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
B Please Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R SOLD 1990 Ford Mustang Gt Anniversary Edition 5.0 5sp Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 4
M Hood Won't Open Ford Mustang 1990 Gt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S Found My Project - 1990 Mustang The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom