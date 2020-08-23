stingingstang
Aug 22, 2020
2
0
1
59
I am offering up my 1990 Mustang LX Convertible with the original 30k miles and a 1 year old white top for $10,500. I am the second owner of this car that never saw snow, garage kept for all of its life. Lots of provenance to go along with it, original window sticker, some repair receipts from the local Ford dealer. Light Crystal Blue with white leather interior, this car is a show stopper and a eye popper. Clean and straight. I kept most of the replaced maintenance parts, repair books and original glove box books and pamphlets that it came with.
Runs strong as a 5.0 should, no smoke can be seen when you jump on this bad boy, did I mention it just turned 30k miles? The interior shows some wear on the drivers seat only, the remaining seats are immaculate. Under the hood the engine and all look great, very clean. Underneath is some surface rust but undoubtedly just 30k miles of use is obvious.
Minor scratches and small dents are inevitable on a 30 year old car, the original owner was sickly but took good care of the car as best she could, until she passed away. All in all this is a solid extremely clean example of a Foxbody.
See the pics of this well kept vehicle, Its as clean as the pictures show, only serious bidders are welcome, please. This car lives in the western suburbs of Chicago, Addison Illinois area.
