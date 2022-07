I put the key in the ignition and get the courtesy chime and lights on the dash. As soon as I turn the key to start the ca, I hear a click and all power dies. No more electricit, chimes, or lights on dash. I disconnect the battery for a few, connecte, and try again. The same thing happen. I changed the strarter solenoid and the starter. Still doing it. I NEED HELP. Thanks in advance.