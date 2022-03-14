For sale is my 1990 Oxford White LX Convertible with 30,700 on the odometer.



Location is Sacramento, CA.



Asking $16,500



I bought the car in 2018. Since that time I have had the following work done:

-rebuilt auto transmission with heavy duty cooler and rear main seal

-rebuilt AC by Polar Bear Air

-new top with original glass window

-oversized alternator properly wired in

-stainless Flowmaster exhaust

-all fluids

-new stock shocks

-new brakes

-new anti-slosh module (fuel gauge works now)



I wouldn’t hesitate to drive this car anywhere.



Passed California smog check 3/9/22 and I just paid the registration.



I love this car and take very good care of it. The body looks very good but there are a few rock chips on the lower body parts. No rust or dents. No fluid leaks. Runs great. It’s very clean, original, and stock. Please DM any questions or for more pictures.



I have the car registered for the Sierra College auto fair on weekends if you want to see it and you’re near Sacramento.