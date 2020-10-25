Electrical 1991 5.0 battery size

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
3,146
600
164
Kearney, NE
The catalogs call for a group 58 battery in a 91 5.0, but the tray I have has room for a longer battery. It clamps side to side fine, but there is approximately two inches of space front to rear.
Was there originally a bigger battery specified (like an old 24F?) , or did somebody put in a different battery tray? The tray looks like a factory black fiber one with the single bolt plastic wedge.
 

