The catalogs call for a group 58 battery in a 91 5.0, but the tray I have has room for a longer battery. It clamps side to side fine, but there is approximately two inches of space front to rear.
Was there originally a bigger battery specified (like an old 24F?) , or did somebody put in a different battery tray? The tray looks like a factory black fiber one with the single bolt plastic wedge.
