1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds

So I’ve been having a bizarre issue with my 1991. Basically it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds once the engine has some heat in it, but doesn’t have symptoms any other time. It idles fine until it shuts off as if someone turned the key off in the ignition. The issue is explained in more detail below.



To help in the diagnosis, below is a list of modifications done by the previous owner (according to him), a list of stuff I’ve done since I’ve had the car, and a brief overview of the issues the car is having now. Sorry in advance for the wall of text……...





1991 Mustang LX 5.0 5-sp. hatchback.





Modifications per previous owner - all done within 10k miles ago (I have omitted suspension and interior mods for obvious reasons):



“Rebuilt” original 302 w/approx. 105k miles on car, 5k miles since rebuild; ARP bolts/hardware used

Ford Racing B303 Cam

SVE cylinder heads

Ford Racing hardened pushrods

Ford Racing hydraulic lifters

Trick Flow RR 1.6

Ported Ford GT40 upper and lower intakes with 1/2 inch phenolic intake plenum spacer

AEM adjustable FPR with liquid-filled pressure gauge

DUI Billet aluminum HD distributor with MSD coil

Summit Ceramic shorty headers

Cat deletes

Smog system deleted

H-pipe with Flowmaster 40 series mufflers

New brake master cylinder with brake booster

New aluminum radiator with overflow tank

New motor mounts (OEM)

Polished aluminum UDP’s (BBK)

Upgraded 3G alternator with wiring

New water pump

New timing gear kit with timing cover

New hoses for heater core and radiator

New heater core and AC evap

BBK fender well cold air intake

BBK 65MM TB with new IAC valve and Ford Racing adjustable IAC plate

New TPS sensor with adjustable plate

New IAT sensor

New oil pump with oil pressure sensor

New fuel pump (OEM) with fuel filter and fuel level sending unit

“Salt and pepper shakers reworked”

OEM computer checked and capacitors replaced

Chrome valve covers (not stock style)

New OEM harmonic balancer

New engine seals, including front and rear main seals

New OEM clutch fan







Since I have had the car, I have done the following:



New Duralast distributor with new TFI - timing set at 14 degrees

New Accel coil

New AC compressor

New pushrods, guide plates, inspected lifters, and adjusted rockers - apparently there was an issue with the lash/preload adjustment and the

guide plates were gouged out a bit and there was some valve train noise. The entire valve train was inspected professionally, pushrods replaced in an abundance of caution, and rockers adjusted properly.



Now for the symptoms and what I’ve done to try to diagnose it so far:



One day as I was driving home, the car started to stall out randomly at idle. No sputtering or rough idle, it would just shut off. I hadn’t changed anything within 500 miles before this, it just kind of started doing this randomly. No unusual gauge readings or CEL’s. Fuel pressure is about 35 PSI with the vacuum line on, and 39 with the vacuum line off.



The car will start fine, run fine and idle fine without exhibiting any symptoms. Once it has a little bit of heat in the motor, it will not idle for more than 15 seconds. Sometimes when I start it up when it’s got a little heat in it, it dies right away. Each time after it stalls, it fires up on the first crank without any issues, although one time it did crank over for a couple seconds before firing. Usually, it idles on a cold start for approximately 3-5 minutes before it starts having this issue. When it stalls, it’s as if someone just cut the ignition switch. No unusually rough idle, no surging, nothing.



I’ve tried disconnecting the IAC with the car running. Idle drops down to 500 RPM, barely stays alive. So I believe that piece is functioning correctly.



I ran codes on the car - key on, engine off:



81- air diverter solenoid fault, intake air control circuit fault/air injection diverter

82 - integrated relay control module

84- EGR vacuum regulator circuit failure



My guess is that it’s getting a bad signal once it goes into closed loop, but otherwise this is a bit beyond my skill set at this point.