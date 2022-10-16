1991 5.0 with HCI - started car, running for a few minutes, started pushing coolant into the overflow tank and then puking out from there. I'm lost

Hey all,



I'm having an issue with my 1991. The car has been sitting for a month or two with a leaking power steering high pressure line; I have not had time to fix it but I've been starting the car up every week and letting it get up to temp.



Last weekend, I started it up, everything seemed fine, aside from the leaking power steering line which I kept a close eye on. Car was running for maybe 3 minutes when it started barfing coolant out of the purge tank, which had become completely full. I shut if off immediately. No apparent milkshake in the coolant, didn't have time to mess with anything else. I don't know if it's a stuck thermostat, or if air somehow got in the system (bad radiator cap? Radiator is relatively new). Car had been driving fine before I parked it due to the issue with the power steering leak. It has had a "coolant low" light on intermittently for a while, but I had frequently checked the coolant and the level was fine.



To help in the diagnosis, below is a list of modifications done by the previous owner (according to him)...........sorry in advance for the wall of text……...



1991 Mustang LX 5.0 5-sp. hatchback.



Modifications per previous owner - all done within 10k miles ago (I have omitted suspension and interior mods for obvious reasons):



“Rebuilt” original 302 w/approx. 105k miles on car, 5k miles since rebuild; ARP bolts/hardware used

Ford Racing B303 Cam

SVE cylinder heads

Ford Racing hardened pushrods

Ford Racing hydraulic lifters

Trick Flow RR 1.6

Ported Ford GT40 upper and lower intakes with 1/2 inch phenolic intake plenum spacer

AEM adjustable FPR with liquid-filled pressure gauge

DUI Billet aluminum HD distributor with MSD coil

Summit Ceramic shorty headers

Cat deletes

Smog system deleted

H-pipe with Flowmaster 40 series mufflers

New brake master cylinder with brake booster

New aluminum radiator with overflow tank

New motor mounts (OEM)

Polished aluminum UDP’s (BBK)

Upgraded 3G alternator with wiring

New water pump

New timing gear kit with timing cover

New hoses for heater core and radiator

New heater core and AC evap

BBK fender well cold air intake

BBK 65MM TB with new IAC valve and Ford Racing adjustable IAC plate

New TPS sensor with adjustable plate

New IAT sensor

New oil pump with oil pressure sensor

New fuel pump (OEM) with fuel filter and fuel level sending unit

“Salt and pepper shakers reworked”

OEM computer checked and capacitors replaced

Chrome valve covers (not stock style)

New OEM harmonic balancer

New engine seals, including front and rear main seals

New OEM clutch fan



Since I have had the car, I have done the following:



New Duralast distributor with new TFI

New Accel coil

New AC compressor

New pushrods, guide plates, inspected lifters, and adjusted rockers - apparently there was an issue with the lash/preload adjustment and the

guide plates were gouged out a bit and there was some valve train noise. The entire valve train was inspected professionally, pushrods replaced in an abundance of caution, and rockers adjusted properly.



Car was tuned by Thunder Autosports.

New valve covers (old ones were leaking oil)

Rebuilt rear end again

Computer wiring checked, another new TFI put on

New power steering rack



I don't know what's going on. Should I run the car with the radiator cap off to try to burp air from the system? Stuck thermostat maybe? Head gasket? Cracked head or block?



Seems like just another random problem on a car that I've put a lot of money into and was "built properly" and then had been gone through by various mechanics and professional shops.