1993 Ford Mustang LX Convertible, 92K original miles, fresh original color red paint, clean gray cloth interior, black power top with glass rear window, including gray convertible top boot. Located in Hortonville, WI 54944. Asking $7300 will consider reasonable offers.* 2.3L 4 cylinder over head cam engine, runs quiet and smooth* Automatic 4spd overdrive transmission A4LD* Complete rebuild of rear axle- Ford Performance Traction-Lok differential- 4.56 gears (only 22% increase over factory 3.73), nice complement to 4 cylinder and overdrive trans- Aluminum girdle cover- Boxed upper and lower trailing arms- Sway bar* Flowmaster muffler, very mellow tone, not noise* K&N air filter and custom intake tube* Factory premium sound with aftermarket CD radio* Power door locks with two remote control key fobs* Power mirrors* Power trunk release* Cruise Control* AC components have been replaced and updated to R134a refrigerant* Summer tires new last season (less than 1000 miles), factory spare tireTo my knowledge everything works as it should. Maintained as a nice daily driver or pleasure vehicle. Price is reflective of condition. Contact with questions or to make appointment to view.