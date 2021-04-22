Hey guys, I hate to do this but I'm moving away from this project. It's a '93 GT 5spd, I purchased and had plans to completely restore. My progress thread is located here: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/darkfaders-93-gt-progress-heads-are-here.900655/ You can see everything I've done and all the parts I've gotten so far. Here's a breakdown of the basics though:
Full Maximum Motorsports coilover suspension with panhard bar and K-member
Rear axle housing coated with chassis paint and fitted with 31 spline moser axles, Ford Trac-lok, and 3.73 Ford gears
4 wheel disc brake setup with Cobra front calipers rebuilt and newly powder coated. Rear Calipers are from powerstop. I have the 93 cobra Master and booster and e-brake cables. Rotors were from powerstop as well IIRC. A reman Terminator rack was installed as well along with the Max Motorsport steering knuckle/linkage.
Wheels and tires came from LMR and are the 17x9 black bullits with sumitumo tires.
The original block was removed and stripped. It went to a local machine shop for magna flux, and a .030 overbore, new freeze plugs and cam bearings. The block is painted Ford blue and has the SCAT 331 stroker kit with Icon pistons. Ford Racing double roller timing kit, Ford racing harmonic balancer and flywheel. I have BNIB TrickFlow 190cc heads, 1.6 rockers, ARP head stud kit. A custom cam is installed and degreed. New ford rollers included as well.
Original T-5 and engine accessories are all here.
I had purchased a set of 95 black leather seats for it and they are in good condition.
All the new parts are brand new and have not been outside of my garage since this project started.
I have all the original body panels with the car plus some mustang specific tools that would go along with the deal. The majority of the take-off parts are still in my possession as well and would be included. I'll admit it is a basket case, but it is well on it's way to be a sweet fox. All fasteners were bagged and labeled and of course are included.
I'm located in Davis, WV. I'd like $6500.00 for the entire package, but will entertain fair offers.. I think that's a fair price for the suspension, wheels, tires, and heads/engine alone, but you're getting a car along with all of that.
Here are a few pics, but please take a look at the thread I linked above because it is loaded with pics and descriptions of all the parts included and work completed so far. I've come to love my Vette and I think it's time to move away from this project if someone else is interested in taking it over.
Feel free to PM me to discuss. The title is clear and in hand.
