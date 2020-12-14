1993 LX from Florida

Hi all. I've had a 93 LX 5.0 for quite a while now and for more years than I'd like to admit, it has sat parked in a variety of backyards, carports, driveways, etc. as I've moved around the state. While I never had time or money to bring it back to life, I also could never bring myself to part with it. A few years ago I had it towed to a local mechanic to do the minimum to get it drivable so it could be driven to a new location and moved in and out of the garage once in a while. This was its life until earlier this year when it stalled as I drove around the block. I pushed it home and it hasn't fired up for more than a few seconds since. The last few months of COVidleness, sitting at my PC, starring out the window at my non-working car has stirred the memories of the sound of hammering on the gas in a full parking garage, donuts in the empty mall parking lot after an evening rain, pissing off the neighbors on those early-to-work days, etc. So I've decided, it is time.



With that said, I can handle my own with a wrench and multimeter but I am by no means considering myself a highly competent mechanic. If I was, I wouldn't be here would I? I rely heavily on knowledgeable folks on this awesome site (shameless brown-nosing) as well as videos from elsewhere. I'm hoping to start combing through issues one by one to get this car back to the road and, over time, to the condition where my neighbor with the 05 GTO secretly weeps when I drive by.



To get started, I've gone through the CRANKS OK, BUT NO START CHECKLIST and have the results of that. Where is the best place for me to post and get that conversation started?