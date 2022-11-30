I am using a 1994 Mustang GT engine that I bought for a project. It came with the engine harness and I bought the computer side of the harness because I was going to use it.



I just bought a Painless engine wire harness and A9L computer so I no longer need the 1994 stuff.



It’s in Columbus Ohio but I’d be happy to ship it. It’s completely untested by me because I haven’t installed the engine.



I’d like $300 for all of it.