1994 mustang GT convertible top out of adjustment

Lawdawg86

Lawdawg86

Sep 30, 2020
So I bought the car from the PO, she told me they’d replaced the top but that it sounds like somethings not right in the back. She told me the drivers side top won’t go all the way up to latch and so she worried it would break window. Never worked on a convertible top before but what adjustments can I make and where can I make them. Unfortunately my Chilton and Haynes don’t give me any advice, so I just need advice on how to adjust it because it seems it’s off tilt just a bit. Any ideas, diagrams, or anything to help out guys?
 

Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Mar 7, 2019
I dont know how to bring a website here but Google the Ford Service manual with your cars info. Your car has different ways to adjust. There is a dowel pin halfway on your frame. It can be adjusted is the good news.
 
Lawdawg86

Lawdawg86

Sep 30, 2020
Potomus Pete said:
I dont know how to bring a website here but Google the Ford Service manual with your cars info. Your car has different ways to adjust. There is a dowel pin halfway on your frame. It can be adjusted is the good news.
Yeah I’ve heard there is a dowel to adjust it, hopefully it’s a fairly easy process. Even if it’s a pain I’m sure I can manage it. I literally paid nothing for the car. Clean title, 123k miles, black leather interior, black top, and black paint, runs too. What do y’all think I paid?
 
