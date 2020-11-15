1994 mustang GT convertible top out of adjustment

So I bought the car from the PO, she told me they’d replaced the top but that it sounds like somethings not right in the back. She told me the drivers side top won’t go all the way up to latch and so she worried it would break window. Never worked on a convertible top before but what adjustments can I make and where can I make them. Unfortunately my Chilton and Haynes don’t give me any advice, so I just need advice on how to adjust it because it seems it’s off tilt just a bit. Any ideas, diagrams, or anything to help out guys?