New to this site but 50 years in the Car business. 13 years ago I acquired a 94 Indy Pace that needed a l'il gatherin'. 6 years ago I started researching interiors and correct me if I'm wrong, but I thought I'd found an outfit that did the fronts with the Indy logo. I'm going to be gettin' after it this winter. However, now I haven't been able to find the site. Provided someone here knows of a place that does fronts with the Indy logo, I'd appreciate the info. Thanx