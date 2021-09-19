General 1994 Pace Car Seat Emblem

A

arlo price

New Member
Aug 28, 2021
1
0
1
71
67068
New to this site but 50 years in the Car business. 13 years ago I acquired a 94 Indy Pace that needed a l'il gatherin'. 6 years ago I started researching interiors and correct me if I'm wrong, but I thought I'd found an outfit that did the fronts with the Indy logo. I'm going to be gettin' after it this winter. However, now I haven't been able to find the site. Provided someone here knows of a place that does fronts with the Indy logo, I'd appreciate the info. Thanx;)
;):flag:
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
For Sale 1994 Cobra Pace Car 13k orig mi
Replies
0
Views
1K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Stunts318
S
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
M
I really wasn't expecting this....... First time Mustang owner.......
Replies
6
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mikedd969
M
VibrantRedGT
Progress Thread SN95 "Project Father & Son" 1994 GT
Replies
259
Views
24K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
VibrantRedGT
VibrantRedGT
Rjaaaaaa
New Car, New Project
Replies
73
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom