For sale: 2000 Ford Mustang GT track car. Clean title, no accidents. Asking $5,000 OBO. Located in NorCal.
Already fully set up, this car handles better on track than I ever thought possible. It’s faster and more fun than anything else for the money, and the welded-in roll cage with seats and harnesses makes this a safe option.
The car isn’t perfect, but here’s the good news: just outfitted with brand new Hawk HPS brake pads and new rotors, stock engine replaced about 3 years ago (long enough that you know it’s good, but still low mileage), fluids regularly maintained, will meet sound limits at all Bay Area tracks. Some things will need a bit of love, like a squeak coming out of the diff that I don’t have enough time to fix, and a new lightweight battery that can hold a charge better.
Car currently has 61,818 miles on the odometer. Specs below.
Engine:
4.6L 16V SOHC V8 (replaced 3 years ago)
Steeda Under Drive pulleys
C&L Intake tube, K&N Air Filter, C&L upper intake plenum and Accufab Throttle Body
Exhaust:
JBA Stainless Steel Short Tube Headers
Magnaflow Cats & Mufflers
Drivetrain:
Pro 5.0 Short throw shift
Fidanza AL flywheel
Centerforce Clutch
Steeda firewall clutch cable adjuster
Steeda Al clutch quadrant
FRPP AL Driveshaft
31 spline Auburn Pro Race series differential
4.10 FRPP Ring and pinion
31 spline Moser Axles
Wheels/Tires:
Ford 17x9 Cobra R wheels (95 style)
Bridgestone RE-71R Tires 255/40/17 (plenty of tread)
Brakes:
Front 13” 4 piston 2000 Cobra R Brembo, braided stainless steel lines
3” brake ducts
Rear Cobra Vented 11.65 Rotors w/ Cobra Rear Calipers
Exterior:
03/04 cobra front bumper
Saleen side scoops
Cervinis 00 cobra R hood
Interior/Safety:
Kirkey Intermediate racing seats (15” drivers, 16” passenger
6 point Weld in AutoPower roll cage
5 point racing harness
Suspension:
Front:
Steeda Competition Road Race springs
Tokico D-Spec Adjustable Struts
Steeda Bump Steer kit
Steeda Sway Bar End Links
Steeda Caster/Camber Plates
Steeda X2Ball joints
Stock Sway bar
Rear:
Steeda 5 link rear suspension
D&D lower control arms
Steeda Comp springs
Tokico d-spec adjustable shocks
Eibach sway bar
Steering:
Maximum Motorsports Steering shaft
Chassis:
Tubular weld on subframe connectors
Misc:
AXM transponder hard wired w/ lighted on/off switch
Dry cell PC680 battery (weighs 12lbs)
AC system has been removed, along with the radio.
Interior is stripped out and the inside has been painted with eastwood extreme chassis paint.
