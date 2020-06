For sale: 2000 Ford Mustang GT track car. Clean title, no accidents. Asking $5,000 OBO. Located in NorCal.Already fully set up, this car handles better on track than I ever thought possible. It’s faster and more fun than anything else for the money, and the welded-in roll cage with seats and harnesses makes this a safe option.The car isn’t perfect, but here’s the good news: just outfitted with brand new Hawk HPS brake pads and new rotors, stock engine replaced about 3 years ago (long enough that you know it’s good, but still low mileage), fluids regularly maintained, will meet sound limits at all Bay Area tracks. Some things will need a bit of love, like a squeak coming out of the diff that I don’t have enough time to fix, and a new lightweight battery that can hold a charge better.Car currently has 61,818 miles on the odometer. Specs below.Engine:4.6L 16V SOHC V8 (replaced 3 years ago)Steeda Under Drive pulleysC&L Intake tube, K&N Air Filter, C&L upper intake plenum and Accufab Throttle BodyExhaust:JBA Stainless Steel Short Tube Headers Magnaflow Cats & MufflersDrivetrain:Pro 5.0 Short throw shiftFidanza AL flywheelCenterforce ClutchSteeda firewall clutch cable adjusterSteeda Al clutch quadrantFRPP AL Driveshaft31 spline Auburn Pro Race series differential4.10 FRPP Ring and pinion31 spline Moser AxlesWheels/Tires:Ford 17x9 Cobra R wheels (95 style)Bridgestone RE-71R Tires 255/40/17 (plenty of tread)Brakes:Front 13” 4 piston 2000 Cobra R Brembo, braided stainless steel lines3” brake ductsRear Cobra Vented 11.65 Rotors w/ Cobra Rear CalipersExterior:03/04 cobra front bumperSaleen side scoopsCervinis 00 cobra R hoodInterior/Safety:Kirkey Intermediate racing seats (15” drivers, 16” passenger6 point Weld in AutoPower roll cage5 point racing harnessSuspension:Front:Steeda Competition Road Race springsTokico D-Spec Adjustable StrutsSteeda Bump Steer kitSteeda Sway Bar End LinksSteeda Caster/Camber PlatesSteeda X2Ball jointsStock Sway barRear:Steeda 5 link rear suspensionD&D lower control armsSteeda Comp springsTokico d-spec adjustable shocksEibach sway barSteering:Maximum Motorsports Steering shaftChassis:Tubular weld on subframe connectorsMisc:AXM transponder hard wired w/ lighted on/off switchDry cell PC680 battery (weighs 12lbs)AC system has been removed, along with the radio.Interior is stripped out and the inside has been painted with eastwood extreme chassis paint.