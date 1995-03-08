kiddiccarus
Mods: (Will Edit List As Things Added/Completed) Last Update 30 January 2020
The old Engine (95 3.8l Single Port) is for sale, it is functional, has manifolds for the 2002 engine p.m. me if you want to talk
Engine: Began as Bone Stock 3.8 Single Port @ 145 HP (Book Math For Current State 241 HP on High End)
* 2002 Ford 3.8L, 1L3E,-------------------------------------------------------- Split Port--------------------------------------$165.00---(193 hp)-----193 HP
* Engine Mount (1995 Drivers)----------------------------------------------DOA2998--------------------------------------$30.00
* Engine Mount (1995 Pass)-------------------------------------------------DOA2997--------------------------------------$30.00
* BBK Blackout Cold Air Intake----------------------------------------------AM-102520----------------------------------$209.99----(15-20 hp gain)----- 213 HP
Transmission:
* 5 Speed--------------------------------------------------------------------------------T5------------------------------------------------Stock
* Steeda Short Throw Tri-Ax---------------------------------------------------AM-16013-----------------------------------$189.95
* Duralast Clutch Kit - 10 Spline---------------------------------------------NU31402-------------------------------------$100.00
* Steeda Adjustable Clutch Cable, Double Hook Quadrant----ST-7553A------------------------------------194.95
* Ford Clutch Fork Pivot Stud-------------------------------------------------AM-387099----------------------------------$21.99
* Ford Clutch Fork-----------------------------------------------------------------AM-102522-----------------------------------$95.49
* 3.27:1 Red 21 tooth Speedo-----------------------------------------------LRS-17271C-K------------------------------$18.50
Exhaust:
* JBA Headers, Titanium----------------------------------------------------JBA-1619SJT----------------------------------$350.00-----(10-15 hp gain)-----228 HP
* Stage 8 Locking Header Bolt Kits-------------------------------------STG-6919---------------------------------------$54.22
* American Thunder Cat-Back--------------------------------------------FLO-17112-------------------------------------$422.97
* V6 X-Pipe Exhaust - 2.5 Inch--------------------------------------------210194251------------------------------------$305.99----- (10 - 13 hp gain)-----241 HP
Rear End:
* 8.8 with 3.27:1 and Positrac-------------------------------------------8.8 Rear----------------------------------------------$120.00
* 8.8 Ford Racing Girdle----------------------------------------------------50240--------------------------------------------------$184.99
* 28 Spline Aluminum Driveshaft---------------------------------------M4602G----------------------------------------------$328.99
Suspension:
* Monroe Sensa-Trac Strut-----------------------------------------------71962-------------------------------------------------$68.38
* Monroe Sensa-Trac Strut-----------------------------------------------71962-------------------------------------------------$68.38
* Monroe Sensa -Trac Shock---------------------------------------------5968--------------------------------------------------$28.28
* Monroe Sensa -Trac Shock---------------------------------------------5968--------------------------------------------------$28.28
* SVE Tubular Control Arms----------------------------------------------SVE-5649AT---------------------------------------$95.00
* KYB Quad Shock------------------------------------------------------------KYB-KG4521--------------------------------------$89.98
Interior:
* Diode Dynamics 194 LED-----------------------------------------------DIO-9498194W-K---------------------------------$24.99
* Swapped Auto Seat Track to a manual---------------------------Pull-A-Part
* Swapped in a 98 Center Console------------------------------------Pull-A-Part
Exterior:
* 96-98 Tail Light Housing ------------------------------------------------Co-Worker
For those of you who do not know me. I have been a member under this same name for quite some time but have been gone for over 10 years. I used to post in the 2.3l forums until I totaled my Fox and well life found a way to get derailed for some time. SO, just a little tip from a guy who has had his up's and down's. Dont sweat the set backs in life too much. Stand up, dust yourself off, and get back to doing the right thing and living a good life. Because after my setback and divorce I did this.
I replaced the Fox with a SN95 Vert V6 (Louise)
Bought a Ram (2003 1500 SLT 4.7L 2wd) Bone Stock (Clyde) UPDATE!!!! Crushed by a Tree and waiting to be sold
Bought a Honda (2005 Accord EX 2.4l) - A Work In Progress. The previous Owner decided to stop it with a F-150. I picked it up for $800, sold it to my son and we are working on it on and off for his daily driver.
Recently picked up a 2008 Taurus Limited 3.5l
Built one of these (Finished Oct-2018)
I have had the vert since probably 2004 (pre-divorce) and it had these gawd awful Mery-go-round wheels on it at the time but other than that she was bone stock with a Tan top. Had to put a new rack and pinion on and new heads because they were warped when I got her.
Her? Yes. As far ask I can prove, she has tried to kill me three times, she fights me at every turn and mod, and strives to piss me off. So Naturally I named her after my ex-wife #1 LOL.
