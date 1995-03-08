January 29, 2020

​

For those of you who will be looking to do this same swap into a 1994-1995 Mustang, you HAVE to find this either out of a Windstar or a F-150 so that you can use the same return style fuel system that these cars have. I got mine out of an F-150OK, If you do this, inside the split port heads, you will find some butterfly valves. There are 3 on each side and If I would have remembered a month ago when I removed them, I would have taken a picture then. BUT I didn't and I am not taking it apart now to do so. You then have two choices. Remove the runners that they are mounted on or just remove the baffles. I removed the baffles inside and left the runners in place, this wont harm the flow of air. I also removed the hardware on the rear of the intake because it was not needed. The problem I had was, the runners move. So, I used a coat hanger to secure the two runners in place. Its functional, well in this case, keeps them non functional.In a couple of other threads in here we have been discussing the proper lifting of an engine out of a vehicle. Many people have many ideas to do this. Here is an example of getting the job done. When you are turning the wrench and you know what you are doing and you are confident in what your skills are, you know what is secure. In this example I used a single load strap threaded using a coat hanger through the upper intake. I did this to prove a point. When I cranked it down, I ensured that the only thing that it touched was the upper intake. I then lifted the entire engine and transmission by that one strap and placed it into the engine bay. Note, this is just to prove the point that proper clearance and knowing your own work will get the job done with one strap.Here, we have the 3.8L Split Port in the car but not complete. You can also see that there is now a red load strap in an x across the engine. Well that is because YES you can lift the engine and trans with one strap, BUT it wont get the engine positioned properly in the car. For that, you need to go back and get the engine level and get the damn mounts seated properly, HINT, that rear sway bar and a load strap works great when you use it to pull the transmission backwards while lowering it into place.Next UP!!!!!Re-Attach the Drive Shaft, and get the damn e-brake cables out of the way from rubbing on it.Attach HosesFill FluidsMake New Fuel LinesCreate 1 engine harness out of a 95 and 02 harnessChase the damn right hook ups for the harnessPrime what is needed to be primedTurn the key....