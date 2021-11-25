1995 5.0 Issues

Hi all, new here. I’ve recently just got a 95’ GT 5 speed and I’ve been having a few issues with the car once in a while. I haven’t got the time yet to start playing around with things to check first, so I’m here hoping I could get some good opinions on what to check initially. I’m not that good with cars that much yet, but I’m hoping to! I apologize in advance if I make a mistake describing some things. Thank you all in advance

1) while cruising in 5th, the RPMs would drop to idle but not stall (this doesn’t happen so often now). However, if I’m in 2nd slowly accelerating, the RPMs would drop to idle and stall (this has been happening a little more frequently, not all the time yet though).

2) there’s this slight grinding/crunching noise that sounds like it’s coming from underneath the car, near the rear. This happens when I’m decelerating or braking, and it pretty much happens a good amount of the time. I’m unsure if these could be the rear brakes since the pad and rotors have been replaced. it also makes that noise when just slowing down with no brakes applied.

3) once in a while the car struggles to turn over and start. The starter is 3 years old and the battery is pretty new. It feels like it wants to crank all the way, but just won’t get quite there. If I leave it alone for about 10-20 min it will turn over.
 

