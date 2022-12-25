1995 Mustang GT cranks no start

Hello Everyone!

I just recently bought a 1995 Mustang GT with the 5.0L 5speed. Car has about 150k miles on it and it's in a bit of rough shape.

I bought it non running as I want to bring it back to life and have a enjoyable summer vehicle.

My issue is the car will crank but will not start. The fuel tank is already off the car (bought it like that), so I am just using a little starting fluid when trying to make sure it'll fire. I used an inline spark tester and I am not getting a spark from the coil to the dizzy or from dizzy to spark plugs.

I have been doing as much research as I can and found a video showing I should be getting a CEL when the key is to the on position. I am not getting a CEL. I have checked the bulb to make sure it's not burnt out and it looks good. I have checked both EEC fuses on the car and they look good. PCM from the passenger side kick panel was already pulled out, so I unscrewed it and made sure there were no burn marks on the PCB. Any suggestions on what I should be looking into would be awesome! I don't want to waste money on parts that aren't going towards getting the car to start as of now.

Thanks,

Colt