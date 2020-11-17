1997 cobra seat upholstery question

I'm new to the forum. I recently bought a 97 Cobra project and it was missing the front bucket seats. I found some 97 Cobra buckets but they are brown and need some repair. My interior is black leather. I've been looking online at Katzkins and Lseat (cheaper) for new covers but they don't list Cobra seats. Are the Cobra seats different than the GT seats, they look larger. I've done many searches and can't seem to find a definitive answer. Lseat recommended GT convertible seat covers ?? Any help appreciated.