1999 35th Anniversary Mustang

M

Mblizard

New Member
Mar 17, 2022
1
0
1
52
South Carolina
Hello. Thanks for accepting me. I wanted to know the production number of a 1999 Mustang 35th anniversary edition and also the value to help me decide if it is worth fixing up.
Vin 1FAFP4048XF120285
Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Neko-

Neko-

Active Member
Dec 26, 2008
80
14
38
The Netherlands
www.silvermustangs.com
www.mustangspecs.com

1999 Ford Mustang Production Numbers

Sales fell 24%, down from 175,522 in 1998 to 133,637 units in 1999. In terms of product mix the base hardtop coupe was the lionshare of total sales at 73,180 units and 54.65% of total volume.
www.mustangspecs.com www.mustangspecs.com

And while the page nowadays is defunct, the WaybackMachine still has it: https://web.archive.org/web/2008051...mpabay.rr.com/theflock/mustang/doorplate.html

The doortag may yield further information, but on the VIN: 1FAFP4048XF120285

1FA = Ford USA Passenger car
F = Active safety belts all positions, second generation airbags
P40 - Two-door coupe
4 = 3.8L, EFI, six cylinder
8 = VIN Check digit
X = 1999 modelyear
F = Dearborn MI
120285 = Production sequence number

So the 20285th Mustang produced in the 1999 run.

Considering there were 73180 units of this configuration totally produced, this one is probably from around April of 1999 (doortag should indicate the date more specifically).

Not sure if that answers your question tho...
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Hi! 1999 GT convertible 35th anniversary LE
Replies
2
Views
265
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
A
35th anniversary question
Replies
4
Views
375
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
timg2071
T
Silver35th
Need help restoring 35th anniversary silver/black seats
Replies
0
Views
225
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Silver35th
Silver35th
78 Mach1
New guy needs help with user name.
Replies
4
Views
131
The Welcome Wagon
78 Mach1
78 Mach1
C
For Sale 1999 Mustang GT Limited Edition $6500
Replies
0
Views
1K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Chris.MC
C
Top Bottom