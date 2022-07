Hello all! My first post. Please send feedback on how to post. Want to follow the rules here! I have a black 1999 GT 35th Anniversary, Limited Edition. I'm getting a new tranny put in soon after 310,000 miles. It's slipping 3rd gear. I feel like I got my money's worth. I want to restore the car when I retire in a year or so. Any advise on what chat group (is that what it's called?) please let me know. Thank you!