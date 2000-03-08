Having two weird issues and they almost guaranteed to be related. Every now and then I'll turn the key and It acts like I didn't do anything. I get no lights, no dings, like it didn't just turn the key. If I wiggle it around it seems to help but its random when it does it. Also the other issue is with the engine running, idle or driving doesnt matter. It will seem to try to cut the ignition off like I just turned the key off. Radio will cut off and come back on, and itll shudder a bit then act normal. Was going to change out the ignition switch on the lower column just in case since it's all of 20 bucks. Any info on this? Searched and it does not seem to be a common thing....