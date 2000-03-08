Electrical 2000 3.8 weird ignition issue

Titusvillefox89

Jan 22, 2020
Titusville FL
Having two weird issues and they almost guaranteed to be related. Every now and then I'll turn the key and It acts like I didn't do anything. I get no lights, no dings, like it didn't just turn the key. If I wiggle it around it seems to help but its random when it does it. Also the other issue is with the engine running, idle or driving doesnt matter. It will seem to try to cut the ignition off like I just turned the key off. Radio will cut off and come back on, and itll shudder a bit then act normal. Was going to change out the ignition switch on the lower column just in case since it's all of 20 bucks. Any info on this? Searched and it does not seem to be a common thing....
 

wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,715
482
164
Houston Texas
I concur. It's most likely the ignition switch. Do you want to know for sure? Then test fuse F2.34 to see IF there's power in and out of the fuse. if the ignition switch is bad there won't be power into Fuse F2.34 with the key in the run position. Best to use a test light that will "load" the circuit..

If it turns out there is power in fuse F2.34 with the key on while the problem is occurring, then more tests are needed to narrow down where the problem is.

1996+ Crank with no start check list

1997 mustang wont ignite - Ford Mustang Forum

1997 mustang wont ignite 4.6L Tech
www.allfordmustangs.com

1999-2004 BJB CJB fuse panel layout:

1999 Mustang GT with 2001 motor swap, wont fire. Please help - Ford Mustang Forum

1999 Mustang GT with 2001 motor swap, wont fire. Please help 4.6L Tech
www.allfordmustangs.com
 
What in the world? What differential do I have. 2000 Saleen S-281 SC
2000 Mustang GT surging idle/cruising
Need help, 2000 3.8 sputtering
Engine 2000 3.8 Engine Swap to 94 SC!
Gauges on 2000 gt slow to work after starting
What in the world? What differential do I have. 2000 Saleen S-281 SC
2000 Mustang GT surging idle/cruising
Need help, 2000 3.8 sputtering
Engine 2000 3.8 Engine Swap to 94 SC!
Gauges on 2000 gt slow to work after starting
