2000 GT Auto Vortech V2 questions

I have a 2000 GT automatic with a Vortech V2 setup with supposedly 45,000 miles. Welded sub frame connectors. Has stock headers but full aftermarket exhaust after that, no cats, xpipe, flowmaster mufflers, BBK throttle body spacer, fuel upgrades 30# injectors not sure what fuel pump. Dynotuned (supposedly). I have 2 questions. 1)What HP numbers should i be getting? 2) Seems to have really nice power at low speed when i get on it. Boost guage gets up to about 8 to 10 pounds. But then when i get on it going about 50+ it doesn't seem to have the oomph it does at lower speed and boost is around 5 to 7 pounds. Looking for any input or advice to get it running as it should before spring