2000 Mustang V/6 Standard Amp

F

fdthird

New Member
May 26, 2020
1
0
1
70
New Jersey
I have owned my 2000 Mustang V/6 Convertible since day one, and I am in the process of replacing the radio in it for the second time. Back 10 years ago when I replaced the OEM unit with a Sony radio from Crutchfield, it was an easy process (once I got the OEM radio out...somebody had a bad day at Dearborn Assembly the day they put that radio in) with the supplied adaptors. This time, I want to bypass the standard amplifier, that's mounted on the transmission tunnel because I'm starting to have speaker drop out that I think is the amp dying. I'm putting in a Pioneer unit from Crutchfield, and got the bypass harness, but their usually great instructions are lacking this time. By doing much research on the web, I've discovered that the connector I need to get off the factory amp is located on the right side, but facing the firewall. My problem is how do I get that connector out of the amp, so I can connect it to the harness? I can't see the connector, can barely get my hand in there, and when I do, I have no idea exactly how to get the connector out of the amp! Do I wiggle it till it comes free, is there a release clip or something like that??? If you know, please help, as I am stymied, and sitting with wires hanging out of my dash and so close, but also so far! Again, this is the standard amp, mounted under the radio and CD deck, not the Mach amps which I know are located elsewhere! Thanks
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T_Roberts Radiator Hoses and Pulleys on a 2000 v6 Mustang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 2000 GT Idle/Running Issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Misti 2000 Ford Mustang GT 4.6 - Rear Differential 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
ryansgts 2000 gt e85 conversion? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Misti 2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6 - Waterpump 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
W Engine 2000 ford mustang gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Misti 2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
nathanruschill 2000 Mustang Gt auto starting issue!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
S 2000 Mustang V6 wont start SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
S Looking for all things great! 2000 Mustang Gt (Raush w/o the supercharger) for now. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
S 2000 Mustang GT surging idle/cruising SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
C Gauges on 2000 gt slow to work after starting 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
O Questions about 2000 Mustang The Welcome Wagon 0
V WTB/Trade WTB 2000 Mustang V-6 Convertible front seat upholstery Parchment Interior Exterior Parts 1
V WTB/Trade WTB 2000 Mustang V6 tail light Interior Exterior Parts 0
2 2000 Mustang GT Exhaust Question? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
A 2000 mustang issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
D 2000 Mustang V6 cranks, no start, and no fuel pressure (BUT has started intermittently) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
J 2000 Mustang GT wont start SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
C 2000 Mustang - Which torque converter do I need? (Still learning) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Misti 2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
L 2000 ford mustang gt fuel pump no power 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J 2000 Mustang GT wheel fitment SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
P Need Help ! 2000 Mustang GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
T Help!! WHAT MODS FIRST? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 41
Misti 2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
H Help! mass airflow sensor 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
T Is my 2000 Mustang Gt broken 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Misti 2000 Ford Mustang GT 4.6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
E New Guy... The Welcome Wagon 2
R 2000 mustang runs rough and dies when warm SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 10
R For Sale V2 Vortech Supercharger Kit 2000-04 $4500 OBO Rochester NY Engine and Power Adder 3
C Progress Thread 2000 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
W New Owner, 2000 Mustang GT Dead Battery Misfire? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
R 2000 4.6 Mustang with crank no start 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 15
S 2000 Ford Mustang 3.8l Upper intake sound The Welcome Wagon 3
L 2000 mustang gt bbk valve covers need help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S I have 2000 Ford Mustang 3.8l I don't know what's wrong with it I changed my heads and still same 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 15
J 2000 Mustang 3.8L battery drain SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
F Proud 2kGT Owner Looking for Info The Welcome Wagon 1
S 2000 Mustang Power Windows Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
T 2000 V6 Mustang and my climate control unit stuck on Defrost SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
S Engine 2000 Mustang Idle issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
R 2000 mustang saved from the junk yard 3.8 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R 2000 Mustang V6 bout 156k Mech issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
jricolcol Completely stock 2000 Mustang GT, Mods that actually help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
J 2000 Manual Mustang GT refuses to run right SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
G Electrical 2000 V6 Mustang lights flicker SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
K 2000 mustang, engine bogs down and surges while steady on accelerater please help!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
A For Sale 92 Mustang LX 2.3L Automatic Convertible / Augusta GA / $2000 OBO Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom