2000 Mustang V/6 Standard Amp

I have owned my 2000 Mustang V/6 Convertible since day one, and I am in the process of replacing the radio in it for the second time. Back 10 years ago when I replaced the OEM unit with a Sony radio from Crutchfield, it was an easy process (once I got the OEM radio out...somebody had a bad day at Dearborn Assembly the day they put that radio in) with the supplied adaptors. This time, I want to bypass the standard amplifier, that's mounted on the transmission tunnel because I'm starting to have speaker drop out that I think is the amp dying. I'm putting in a Pioneer unit from Crutchfield, and got the bypass harness, but their usually great instructions are lacking this time. By doing much research on the web, I've discovered that the connector I need to get off the factory amp is located on the right side, but facing the firewall. My problem is how do I get that connector out of the amp, so I can connect it to the harness? I can't see the connector, can barely get my hand in there, and when I do, I have no idea exactly how to get the connector out of the amp! Do I wiggle it till it comes free, is there a release clip or something like that??? If you know, please help, as I am stymied, and sitting with wires hanging out of my dash and so close, but also so far! Again, this is the standard amp, mounted under the radio and CD deck, not the Mach amps which I know are located elsewhere! Thanks