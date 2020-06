Looking to see if a digital tune is worth my money. Local shop wants $500 to do it. I have added a cold air intake, screaming demon ignition and solid core wires and 373 Yucon gears and Flow Master dual exhaust. Want to adjust shift points and get some extra horse power if possible.

Should I just buy a digital tune from LMR and do it myself. How easy is it to do and is it worth the $$?