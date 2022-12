Have a 2001 gt 4.6 and had to replace the intake as it cracked. I figured I would also replace the injectors, plugs, and coils. The car has a tune from previous owner and have the control. My question is will the current tune be ok just replacing like for like items or will it need to be retuned again and if so how would I do that with current tuner? I’m sure it only has 1 tune on it.