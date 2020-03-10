2003 GT speakers

IIGood

IIGood

Founding Member
Aug 1, 1998
3,653
575
214
Churchton, MD
What is the stock size for the door and rear speakers in a '03 GT (with Mach 460)?

I checked Crutchfield's site and it shows both 5 1/4" and 6"x8", for both locations. My assumption is that the factory speaker is a 5 1/4", but the space can accommodate a 6"x8"? Would that be correct?

For the '03 Explorer I had, I put a Kenwood head unit in it and four Kenwood 6x8s in the doors. When I sold that Explorer, I took all that out, kept it, and now I'm planning on putting it all into the Mustang (I can tell one of the stock speakers is blown). I already have a Kenwood unit in the Mustang, but the one I had in the Explorer is a little newer and a little more capable. Will I be able to accomplish that?
 

