Hey Folks... I have a 2006 GT that I just put a used ProCharger on it. I also updated the fuel system A1000 Aeromotive inc equipment etc. I need to install a Tach Driver to modulate the fuel pump with a bypass. I can't seem to locate a good wiring diagram. Can anyone help out... I could probably trace back the wiring harness and see where the ignition coil wires go to one main wire? Thanks in advance..





Shawn