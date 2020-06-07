2007 Roush Stage 3

Cannot figure out how to turn on large front driving lights inboard of the main lights on front end.
Tried main switch pulled out and in, lower fog light switch - no luck
Any ideas?
Also
Anyone access Roush Stage 3 owner manual supplement?
Roush toolkit for sale?
Love this vehicle and would like to utilize driving lights.
