2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt - P0345 & P0349 Help

Most likely your timing chain has stretched a bit or your phasers are starting to fail

Either way replace all timing components with OEM ford parts

Stay far away from Dorman parts if you know what's best for you

I buy ford kits online that have everything for around 650-800

That's tensioners chains and phasers all updated at least twice since '08

Bitchy time consuming job I charge 1900+

You can do it!