2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt - P0345 & P0349 Help

Hey Guys,
I have a 2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt that keeps throwing a P0345 & P0349 Code.
It runs perfectly fine, no changes in performance or anything.
I have replaced the following:
-Alternator
-Both Camshaft Position Sensors
-Crankshaft Position Sensor
-Battery
I have checked pins 44 & 45 on the PCM back to the camshaft position sensors - they are fine.
Any suggestions on how to fix?
Thanks,
Drake Head
