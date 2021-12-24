2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt - P0345 & P0349 Help

Hey Guys,
I have a 2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt that keeps throwing a P0345 & P0349 Code.
It runs perfectly fine, no changes in performance or anything.

I have replaced the following:
-Alternator
-Both Camshaft Position Sensors
-Crankshaft Position Sensor
-Battery

I have checked pins 44 & 45 on the PCM back to the camshaft position sensors - they are fine.

Any suggestions on how to fix?

Thanks,
Drake Head
 

Your new alternator may have at least one faulty diode. Go to YouTube and look up videos on how to perform an AC ripple test. This will confirm whether your alternator is allowing a small AC current to leak into the main wiring harness triggering cam position sensor codes.
 
Last edited:
Most likely your timing chain has stretched a bit or your phasers are starting to fail
Either way replace all timing components with OEM ford parts
Stay far away from Dorman parts if you know what's best for you
I buy ford kits online that have everything for around 650-800
That's tensioners chains and phasers all updated at least twice since '08
Bitchy time consuming job I charge 1900+
You can do it!
 
Check out fellow Ford tech
Fordtechmakuloco on YouTube
He has put out several videos over the years showing you how to do this
Good luck
 
