2010 mustang gt coyote swap

Hey guys I was wondering if I use all the electrical from a donor 2012 with the gen 1 will it run fine in my 2010 shell I have both cars complete so having everything from the manufacture is no issue but the 2012 was recently t-bond so I thought I’d put the entire drivetrain in my 2010 since they are basically the same but with different engines ect. But I just wanna know if I’ll have to buy a control pack or can I just reuse the pcm and harness along with everything attached