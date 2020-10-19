2012 electrical problems

I recently acquired a 2012 v6 and have been having some electrical issues. First,

No brake lights, Hazards, parking lights and turn signals work but no brake lights. New brake light switch, all fuses check out.



Second there is no heat/ac and cooling fan won't turn on, again, all fuses and relays are good. Whoever owned the car before me had bypassed the cooling fan relays and had it hotwired to an empty fuse block, running into the ac compressor. Everything worked but the ac compressor and cooling fan was always running, even with the heat full blast. After undoing all the I see why they ran it like that, you can fiddle with the climate control , the lights come on but no blower motor and the compressor/cooling fan will not cycle on when you press ac or max ac. This whole thing has me stumped.



Are these cars prone to the dreaded smart junction box problem the 05-09 has? I checked it but no signs of corrosion. Thanks in advance for any help you can give.