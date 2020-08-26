Paint and Body 2012 mustang gt front lip

J

joaquinja1995

New Member
Aug 26, 2020
1
0
0
25
midland, tx
hey everyone im new to this forum, just looking for some recommendations and advice.

i have a 2012 mustang gt, i would like to add a front lip to the car, but for my year things seem to be more expensive than for the 2013 and up mustangs.

so this might be a stupid questions but has anyone ever installed the front lip of a 2013-2014 mustang on a 2010-2012 mustang.
and if its possible how did you do it and what could you recommend.

hope someone can help me out here.
 

