2016 Mustang V6 will crank but not start

Cajunhunter67
- May 18, 2020
Hi all!
This is a car I purchased for my daughter.
It does this after it has sat for a bit. If you crank right after shutting it off, the car will crank up and run.
Otherwise, You push the brake, hit the start button, and it will just turn over and never fire up. If I hit the Start/stop button, and then try again it will usually run after the third try.
I intend to have the dealer check it out, but we all know how intermittent issues get resolved....they don't.
It is starting to happen often. Almost every time, so there is a possibility it will do it for the dealer.
She is only 16 yrs old, so I don't want her broke down anywhere.
Hoping someone has experienced this issue and can give me an idea how to fix it.
Don
