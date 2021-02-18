I did a 3G conversion a few years back but I don't remember it all. Also, this isn't in a Fox body. The motor is a '93 Mustang 5.0 swapped into a '54 Ford Customline, ECU/fuel injection and all. Alt is a PA Performance 130a 3G.

On the regulator plug.........

1) The YEL/WHT wire. What is it's purpose? Is that the excite wire?

2) The LT GRN/RD wire. I won't be running an idiot light. The only elec gauge will be a volts gauge. What do I do with that wire?

Any help is greatly appreciated!