347 RUNNING HOT

Hey everyone, I'm almost at the end of my rope here...A little background to get us started.I have a 1989 hatch with an AOD, a/c and 4.10 rear gears. I live in Mission B.C. Canada, for those of you that don't know, we are about 3 hours north of Seattle, our weather is very similar to theirs. I have rebuilt the engine myself using the Scat 347 kit, it has PW aluminum heads, Comp cam, 70mm BBK throttle body, 24 lb injectors, Edelbrock intake, pretty standard 347 build. I'm running a Holley Terminator X system. I have the base tune that came with the Holley loaded with a few tweaks I learned from Leech Motorsports. I have a SVE aluminum rad with the Mishimoto dual fan setup, one set to come on at 185 and the other at 195, 190 degree thermostat, stock pullies, all radiator air deflectors are in place and am running a 50/50 coolant mix. I have made sure there is no air in the cooling system by having it jacked up to the sky in the front and running the car, left the rad cap off until the thermostat opened and then installed the cap. I have rebuilt the transmission myself, it has a Lentech valvebody and a 3000 stall non lockup convertor, I've added an aux. trans cooler in front of the a/c condensor. If I start the car and let it run, the temp will climb to about 190-195 and maintain this no problem. When I drive the car the temp will climb to approx. 220 degrees, I've confirmed this with a laser temp gun. Today when I drove it, the temp climbed to 222 according to the Holley, the ambient temperature here today was about 21 C or 70 F. I must have enough cooling system capacity to keep this thing cool!Looking for any ideas from this awesome group...