351W KB Blowzilla

Does anyone have any info on the KB blowers for a 351? I found some old stuff about them. Not sure if you can even find one anymore. I'd prefer a PD S/C over a centrifugal if one is even available.
 

I did see that one. A bit pricey, but not too bad. Does anyone know how difficult the modifications would be to make it work with the 351? I think they should be similar?
 
You could likely do it.

Easiest method would be with one of these:
I've no idea if this would put the blower snout where it needs to be in the accessory drive and if so, what length snout would get it there.

Should be a pretty sweet street combo. It will still top out somewhere in the 550 crank HP range.

It would be one hell of a range though. :)


My dyno graph for your KB 351 :jester:
 
I reached out to KB, but their short answer was "no dice". Probably since they don't make a package deal for the 351. My motor is a 95 Lightning block. I have a TF upper. I'm assuming that I have a TF lower as well. Would a TF upper mount to the GT40 lower as mentioned above or would I also need a new upper to match?
 
