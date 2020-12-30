351w mated to an AOD trans Which flexplate to use?

You'll find lots of conflicting answers to this question posted on line.



I had been trying to answer this for days now without the answer. Then I discovered it. I have a 351w engine from an 85 Ford van and an 85 or so AOD transmission. I purchased the trans from a swap meet, so I really had no idea what it was from, only that it was an AOD. I installed the combo in my 1957 T-Bird because the parts suppliers said it was the right one, only to have the front pump self destruct. Why? Because I put in a ATP Z-110 flex plate. Later, after a lengthy search on the internet, I discovered this flex plate was for only a C6 or e4od.



Anyway, my search for the correct flexplate went on for 4 days. Finally, I settled on a Pioneer FRA-205 because all the web postings said it would work. Wrong. The torque bolt circle was wrong and it would not go on the torque converter without forcing it. This flex plate, which by the way doesn't have its bolt circle listed anywhere has an 11 3/8 (11.375in) bolt circle. My converter is 11 7/16 (11.4375). Now considering that I had another AOD sitting in the shop with the same converter in it, I assumed that all the AOD converters were the same. WRONG!!!!! Some converters have an 11 3/8 bolt circle which match the FRA-205 flex plate. So, I had the wrong converter. Make sure your converter has the right bolt circle.



1985 F-150 and Crown Vics with an AOD trans have torque converters with an 11 3/8 bolt circle which matches the Pioneer FRA-205 flex plate that will fit the 351w engine and have the proper spacing for the trans front pump. These cars came from the factory with a 351w and an aod trans. So that's the solution that has been so difficult to discover. All the AOD converters are NOT the same. I have not seen this information posted anywhere. Now you know.

Jim