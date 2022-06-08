91 GT Convertible AOD Upgrades

DHatton
Hello,
I'm looking to upgrade my stock AOD Transmission in my 91 Fox Convertible. My engine is stock, but I have some intake and exhaust modifications.
I bought a shift kit from Baumann already, but I want to change the stock gears to a 4.10.
I heard that if you upgrade the gears you should get a higher stall Torque Converter, and I am not sure which stall speed to get, should I get 2400, or 3000 stall? Any companies which make good Torque Converters?
I also need help with choosing a transmission cooler, do you know any companies which sell complete Trans Cooling kits? If not, what parts do I need?
I plan to drive on the street, and in the future I will probably install a supercharger and rebuild the engine for more power.
Thank you.
