91 GT Convertible AOD Upgrades

D

DHatton

New Member
May 22, 2022
7
0
1
23
London, United Kingdom
Hello,

I'm looking to upgrade my stock AOD Transmission in my 91 Fox Convertible. My engine is stock, but I have some intake and exhaust modifications.

I bought a shift kit from Baumann already, but I want to change the stock gears to a 4.10.

I heard that if you upgrade the gears you should get a higher stall Torque Converter, and I am not sure which stall speed to get, should I get 2400, or 3000 stall? Any companies which make good Torque Converters?

I also need help with choosing a transmission cooler, do you know any companies which sell complete Trans Cooling kits? If not, what parts do I need?

I plan to drive on the street, and in the future I will probably install a supercharger and rebuild the engine for more power.

Thank you.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
high stall converter on 94 gt
Replies
2
Views
437
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
B
Help with 1985 5.0 HO EFI Mustang
Replies
3
Views
193
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
S
Fox 1992 LX 5.0 convertible
Replies
30
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
5.0specialist
Drivetrain AOD Edge Converter Order Form Specs
Replies
2
Views
455
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
5.0specialist
5.0specialist
Motorsport71
Fox AOD Overdrive to 3rd Hard Downshift
Replies
4
Views
758
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
junkyardwarrior
J
Top Bottom