4.0 t5 questions

E

EspaceF1Fan

Founding Member
Dec 24, 2000
425
0
16
34
Fort Stewart,Ga
www.ajracing.cjb.net
I’m working on a project car(Merkur Scorpio) and I’m looking for some information on the T5 that’s behind the 4.0 v6

specifically I want to know the length of the input shaft as it compares to foxbody or sn95 cars

I’m also curious if there is anything unique about the input shaft/bearing that would prevent the input shaft bearing retainer from the 4.0 t5 from being installed on a fox or sn95 trans(I understand the basic throw out bearing differences )

Any help is appreciated
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C 02 V6 Clutch Question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D Connector Question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S Tire size / performance question 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
Z Newbie question, Backup lights on 65. Does 12v for lights go thru neutral switch? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
S 66 Mustang Coup Power Steering Gearbox questions 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
02 V6 Clutch Question
Connector Question
Tire size / performance question
Newbie question, Backup lights on 65. Does 12v for lights go thru neutral switch?
66 Mustang Coup Power Steering Gearbox questions
Top Bottom