4.0 t5 questions

I’m working on a project car(Merkur Scorpio) and I’m looking for some information on the T5 that’s behind the 4.0 v6



specifically I want to know the length of the input shaft as it compares to foxbody or sn95 cars



I’m also curious if there is anything unique about the input shaft/bearing that would prevent the input shaft bearing retainer from the 4.0 t5 from being installed on a fox or sn95 trans(I understand the basic throw out bearing differences )



Any help is appreciated