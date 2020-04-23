Hey guys new here looking for advice...



Sooo I have a 2001 mustang GT convertible automatic with the Windsor 4.6L And the 4R70W transmission.



My motor (motor A) blew at 154,000 miles due to timing chain guides

I bought a 4.6 (motor B) out of a 04 grand marquis turns a out it’s a Romeo....with 100,000 and some change



I swapped the throttle body, egr and vacuum lines, exhaust manifolds, motor mounts, thermostat sensor, alternator, and I believe I had to add a pulley to the top left of the motor



After playing hell to get the tourqe converter free from motor A.

i go to bolt all this up and the flex plate and tourqe converter seem to be different



all the same amount of teeth, same size diameter and same size center hole



the motor a flex plate I believe it 6 bolts but has a different bolt pattern for the crank



so I used the motor B flex plate put it back on and tried to put the tourqe converter on it and it seems to be too small for the flex plate...



I’m goin on a whim with this swap... is this even gonna work? Is this car even gonna run with this motor in it?