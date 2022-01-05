5.0 block compatibility

I have a '91 GT with HO 5.0. I also have two other cars that have 5.0s: A ' 91 T-Bird with HO 5.0, and a '96 Explorer.

I want to do some sort wild swap with the T-Bird (like maybe a blown Coyote) so this would leave me with an extra 5.0.

I also am looking at a rebuild of the 5.0 in my explorer as it has over 250K on it.

I also really like the distributor-less ignition on the Explorer and I am considering trying to swap it onto the Mustang.

These projects would be helped alot if the three engine blocks were interchangeable. For example, can I rebuild the T-Bird engine, put it in the explorer and then use the explorer engine for my next mustang project.

Specifically, Are all three of these blocks compatible with the distributor-less setup of the Explorer?

Or do the mustang and T-Bird engine blocks require modifications to fit the crank sensor and distributor plug?

Is there any reason that I could not use any of the three blocks in either the mustang or the Explorer?