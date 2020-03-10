5.4 3v swap

Hi Everyone,
Sorry if my first post is been covered before, i seem to be encountering information overload. I recently inherited a 96 gt convertible from my mother. She bought the car brand new and i am now the proud new owner. It has 225k on the odometer and needless to say it is lacking in power. I came across a 2004 3v 5.4 motor that has 120k on the odoeter that I was thinking about swapping into it. Upon trying to do some research it seems there is way too much info on the web to make a good decision. My ultimate goals are 400-450 rwhp. I know an NA motor wont make this, but the upgrade in the mean time will be worth it i think. A turbo setup is in the master plan. Can anyone point me in the right direction of a good write up on doing this swap? I am ok with doing a stand alone computer, probably a mega-squirt.
Thanks!
Johno
 

