66 explorer 8.8 swap shocks question

M

MARKDTN

Member
Apr 5, 2019
10
1
13
51
Chattanooga, TN
I am about to do a narrowed Explorer 8.8 swap in a 66. I have read and not found exactly what to do with shocks. Some people seem to drill the original plates for the 3.25 diameter axles and use original shocks. Some use the Explorer plates but I have never heard what shocks to use. With some research a shock from a 2004 Chevrolet Tracker has the same top as a Mustang and same bottom as an Explorer. It is about 5/8-3/4" longer depending on brand. Searching both Monroe and KYB charts I came up with the same one. But I read about strange angles with the Explorer plates. I guess I just have to put it all together to understand but I would like to put it together once. Any tips on lower plates and/or shocks when doing this swap?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


R

rustaddict

Active Member
Aug 23, 2014
202
49
38
47
I haven't put shocks on it yet but I welded a plate across the top of the U part of the Explorer plate that the factory shock bolts too and drilled a hole in it to accept the mustang shock. If it works right, I will dress it up some so it looks more like a part that was made that way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C my mechanic Swapped a 99 5.0 explorer 302 into my 94 5.0 left a much of stuff disconnected and abandoned it HELP!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 15
M 5.0 Explorer Swap in 66-keeping it distributorless 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
S Explorer 5.0 swap Fox Engine Swaparoo 1
Stevenmverrill ???tps Fox/explorer Tb Swap On To Sn95 5.0????? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 21
T 1994 Mustang 5.0 Explorer Intake Swap 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
Similar threads
my mechanic Swapped a 99 5.0 explorer 302 into my 94 5.0 left a much of stuff disconnected and abandoned it HELP!!!
5.0 Explorer Swap in 66-keeping it distributorless
Explorer 5.0 swap
???tps Fox/explorer Tb Swap On To Sn95 5.0?????
1994 Mustang 5.0 Explorer Intake Swap
Top Bottom