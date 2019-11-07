66 explorer 8.8 swap shocks question

I am about to do a narrowed Explorer 8.8 swap in a 66. I have read and not found exactly what to do with shocks. Some people seem to drill the original plates for the 3.25 diameter axles and use original shocks. Some use the Explorer plates but I have never heard what shocks to use. With some research a shock from a 2004 Chevrolet Tracker has the same top as a Mustang and same bottom as an Explorer. It is about 5/8-3/4" longer depending on brand. Searching both Monroe and KYB charts I came up with the same one. But I read about strange angles with the Explorer plates. I guess I just have to put it all together to understand but I would like to put it together once. Any tips on lower plates and/or shocks when doing this swap?