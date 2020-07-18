66 Mustang newbie

Hello everyone,
I have a 66 Mustang in line 6 which I am attempting to make road worthy. It is a Sprint package and i would like to keep it original, but not a 100 pts restoration. I'll keep it bone stock for now. It is originally a car from Louisiana but now lives in upstate NY and has been stored in a garage here since about 1985. Very solid, but not running yet (I'll make another attempt tomorrow with a new starter). I'm always seeking advice and how-to's from anyone with experience. So feel free to chime in. I appreciate the help.
Should be a fun build.
Roysion
